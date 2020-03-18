Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,704,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,567,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 125,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. 2,434,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

