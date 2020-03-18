Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after acquiring an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,544,000.

NYSEARCA SUB traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.96. 14,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,385. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.67 and a 12-month high of $108.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.78.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

