Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000.

IXN traded down $15.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.54. 11,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,969. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $162.51 and a one year high of $232.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.69.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

