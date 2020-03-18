Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $20.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.64. 814,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,676,725. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.87.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

