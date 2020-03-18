Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. 31,224,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,637,756. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

