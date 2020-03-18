Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,288. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

