Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $39.59 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,369 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 3.3% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 3.42% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $39,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 454,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 64,842 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 99,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 786,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 784.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 404,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 358,389 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.