Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,224,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 598,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $68.47.

