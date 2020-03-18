Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,000.

Shares of BATS:USHY traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. 2,436,228 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72.

