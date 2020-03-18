Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. 202,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,237. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68.

