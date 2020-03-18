Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. 25,176,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,066,636. The stock has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.