Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 37,351,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,906,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.