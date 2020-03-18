Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,284,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.14 and a twelve month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.