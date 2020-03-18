Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,380,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,577,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,962,000 after purchasing an additional 178,342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $8.69 on Wednesday, reaching $87.77. 1,468,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,093. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

