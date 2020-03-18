Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $10.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,122. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $107.81 and a 12-month high of $152.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.71.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

