Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIZE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $469,948,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 543,614 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,656,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 112,755.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 432,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 431,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,711,000.

NYSEARCA:SIZE traded down $8.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.99. 1,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.20.

