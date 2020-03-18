Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 122.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMMV. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SMMV traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 346,526 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

