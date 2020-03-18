Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 757 Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 1.69% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 67,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 174,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CIZ traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. 5,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $33.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.