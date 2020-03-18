Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. 27,614,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,813,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.