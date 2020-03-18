Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.46.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

IIP.UN stock traded down C$2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.28. 571,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.28 and a twelve month high of C$19.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,634.36.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.