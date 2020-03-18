Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) is Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 896,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,640 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 425,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. 413,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,240. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.