iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

IVV stock traded down $18.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,166,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

