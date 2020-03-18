iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $18.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.55 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

