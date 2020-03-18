iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,494 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 3.2% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $37,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $4.69 on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,911,518 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

