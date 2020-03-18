iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.1% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $24,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $8.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,544 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97.

