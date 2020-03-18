iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.1% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $24,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $8.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,544 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit