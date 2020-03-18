iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.09. 5,571,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,119. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.49 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.54.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

