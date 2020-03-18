iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,496,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,672,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 500,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after buying an additional 308,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,001,000 after buying an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.58. 200,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average is $117.06. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

