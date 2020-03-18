JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,416,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,712,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,379,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 152,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 616.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,090,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,027,000 after acquiring an additional 938,359 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $10.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.19. 23,122,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,340,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average is $126.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $84.55 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

