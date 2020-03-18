K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,245 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.54% of K12 worth $37,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in K12 during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 12.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

LRN stock traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 52,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,822. K12 Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.11.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

