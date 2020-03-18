Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 310.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 price target on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.60.

Shares of KEL traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.73. 1,778,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,755. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The company has a market cap of $182.15 million and a P/E ratio of 12.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.58.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

