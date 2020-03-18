Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,360,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after purchasing an additional 677,945 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,319,000 after purchasing an additional 633,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 961,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $8.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.