Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lands’ End by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lands’ End by 70.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth about $345,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

LE stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,590. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $147.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

