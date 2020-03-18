LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,556 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LCI Industries by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,916,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 743.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCII stock traded down $9.58 on Wednesday, reaching $63.76. 22,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $116.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

