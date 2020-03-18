Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.06% of Liquidity Services worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQDT. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 247,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $236,349.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 20,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $86,189.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 245,500 shares of company stock worth $1,009,928. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 73,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,565. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidity Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.