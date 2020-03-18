MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,421,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,583 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.66% of MannKind worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of MannKind by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 600,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MannKind by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200,156 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 99.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 95.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

MNKD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 1,750,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $178.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.38.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MNKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

