Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 87,351 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,351 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $74,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock traded down $19.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,809. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.37 and its 200-day moving average is $169.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Cfra increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

