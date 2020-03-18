Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 23,795 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $72,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $17.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,144,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,434,285. The company has a market capitalization of $298.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.75 and a 200 day moving average of $185.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $147.98 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

