Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,779 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.25% of Republic Services worth $70,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG stock traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 77,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,229. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.94. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.