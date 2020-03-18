Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $187.27 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 125,662 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $187,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $12.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,003,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,122,836. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.70. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,362,524. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

