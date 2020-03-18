Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $73.55 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $78.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,041.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,399.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,324.70. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $745.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.