Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 2,049,475 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 211.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,020,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of NortonLifeLock worth $77,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

