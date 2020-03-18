Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 372,629 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 969,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 372,629 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.0% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $205,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,922,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,898,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,806,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,808,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,372,000 after purchasing an additional 122,873 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $14.35 on Wednesday, hitting $170.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,191,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.78 and a 200 day moving average of $195.85. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TH Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

