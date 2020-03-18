Masters Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Masters Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,540 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.6% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $27,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL traded down $10.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. 47,647,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,588,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

