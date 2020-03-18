Masters Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Masters Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Mellanox Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Mellanox Technologies worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,570,952 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,956 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $151,626,000. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 648,944 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 223,111 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $18,880,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

MLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLNX stock traded down $8.42 on Wednesday, hitting $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 78,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,346. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.90. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $123.79.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

