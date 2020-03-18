Masters Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Masters Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,775,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224,840 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander comprises 1.1% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAN. Deutsche Bank cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

SAN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,354,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,315,283. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. Banco Santander SA has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander SA will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

