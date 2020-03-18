Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust traded as low as C$18.18 and last traded at C$18.71, with a volume of 272449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.15.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $803.49 million and a PE ratio of 34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.58.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile (TSE:MI.UN)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit