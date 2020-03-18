Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust traded as low as C$18.18 and last traded at C$18.71, with a volume of 272449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.15.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.13.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $803.49 million and a PE ratio of 34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.58.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.