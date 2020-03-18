Morgan Stanley Lowers Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $18.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NYSE EPD traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,521,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,761,653. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,079,850.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,098,700 shares of company stock worth $26,428,310. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

