Morgan Stanley Lowers Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $180.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.15.

RACE stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.44. The company had a trading volume of 983,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,941. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.14. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,557,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,788,000 after buying an additional 164,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Ferrari by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after buying an additional 187,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $194,265,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,128,000 after buying an additional 367,918 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

