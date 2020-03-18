Morgan Stanley Lowers FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $275.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.10.

NYSE:FLT traded down $31.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.08. The stock had a trading volume of 87,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $198.63 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.20.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,647 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

