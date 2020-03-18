National Bank Financial Trims Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Target Price to C$2.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 242.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 price target on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.60.

KEL traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.73. 1,778,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.67 and a 1-year high of C$6.14.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

